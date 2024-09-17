Absentee-by-mail ballots will soon appear in Marion County mailboxes

A U.S. Postal Service mailbox stands on November 15, 2012 in Miami, Florida. The Marion County Election Board is preparing to send out more than 10,000 absentee-by-mail ballots, with the first ballots arriving as early as next week. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a sure sign that the November election is coming up fast: the Marion County Election Board is getting ready to send out the first batch of absentee-by mail ballots.

So far in this election cycle, more than 10,000 Marion County voters have requested absentee-by-mail ballots to vote in the Nov. 5 general election.

The election board says those ballots will start appearing in mailboxes as early as next week.

How to apply to vote by mail with an absentee ballot

Registered voters who wish to vote by mail for the 2024 General Election must complete and submit an application by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

You can complete an online application IndianaVoters.IN.gov or download the application below and submit it to your local election board before the deadline. You must reapply for an absentee ballot for each election in which you want to vote by mail.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election is Monday, Oct. 7.

Click here for more election and voting information from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.

