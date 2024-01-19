ACLU files second lawsuit against Jay County school officials for invasive search of student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on Thursday filed a second lawsuit, on behalf of a student identified as S.H., who was required to expose her bra and chest during two invasive searches carried out in front of multiple school officials, including the Dean of Students at Jay County Jr-Sr High School, Bradley Milleman.

According to the ACLU of Indiana complaint, the dean of students and school nurses, conducted two searches of S.H. allegedly to look for a vape. During one of the searches, Dean Milleman touched the back of the student’s bra clasp, and during another, the student was required to show her cleavage. The lawsuit claims that his very intrusive search violates the Fourth Amendment and has caused emotional and mental harm to S.H.

This lawsuit comes ten days after another student came forward and filed a lawsuit with similar claims.

“The fact that this has happened to multiple young girls at Jay County High School is extremely disturbing. Being made to expose herself in front of school officials is a nightmare for any young girl, and is certainly a nightmare for any parent,” said Torry Hernandez, the plaintiff’s father. “This is clearly a pattern and there must be consequences.”

“The searches being conducted at Jay County Jr. Sr. High School are completely unreasonable and have caused emotional harm to these young girls,” said Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana. “Schools are not constitutional dead zones and we are hopeful that the court will hold these school officials accountable.”

The complaint can be viewed by clicking this link.