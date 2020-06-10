ACLU of Indiana proposes reallocation of IMPD resources amid nationwide calls to ‘defund police’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana called on Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to reallocate law enforcement resources and “reimagine” the role of officers amid nationwide outrage over police brutality and George Floyd’s death in police custody.

The ACLU’s proposed reforms do not involve a complete “defunding” or dismantling of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), which receives approximately one-third of the city’s budget.

Jane Henegar, executive director of the ACLU of Indiana, recommended slashing a portion of the police budget and reinvesting the funds in community-based initiatives, including health and education programs.

“[The city would be] investing in the social infrastructure that would result in less crime,” Henegar said. “We are asking that traditional policing be scrapped and that we begin again.”

She had no recommendations for how much money to reallocate; the mayor could determine the figure after reevaluating community needs, she suggested.

The ACLU did not name specific organizations or community programs that could benefit from reinvested police funds.

Henegar acknowledged the proposals were “bold” and unlikely to be productive unless implemented thoughtfully over an appropriate period of time.

She urged the mayor to consider immediate changes within the police department, including halting purchases of militarized equipment and the hiring of additional officers.

However, the city would still have armed law enforcement personnel under the ACLU’s reimagined policing model.

“We’re not talking about leaving people with no recourse if they’re threatened with violent crime or if their home is at risk of being broken into,” Henegar said. “We’re not asking them to abandon their duty to keep the public safe. We’re asking them to keep every member of the public safe.”

Rick Snyder, the president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), slammed nationwide calls to defund police as “regressive” and suggested local communities could benefit from increased police funding.

“While the raw emotion and anger over systemic injustices is real and valid, such a concept is counterproductive to what is our overall collective objective: fair and impartial policing provided by well-trained professionals who look like the community they serve,” Snyder said in a statement to News 8. “We must identify ways to expand the pie of revenue; not simply shift the limited resources we currently use to operate within public safety… Our residents have made clear they want good policing, not less. It is reasonable to consider that, for far too long, we have not funded the level of police service we expect.”

In an emailed response to inquiries from News 8, the mayor’s office touted expanded funding for community programming and violence reduction, and highlighted plans to install police body cameras, add civilian members to IMPD’s use of force review board and update the department’s use of force policy.

The mayor’s office said “there is more work to do” but did not commit to changes proposed by the ACLU of Indiana.