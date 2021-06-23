Local

ACLU sues Franklin mayor, alleges First Amendment violation

by: Josh Doering
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett.

The suit accuses Barnett of blocking William Reynolds from viewing or commenting on the Mayor’s Facebook page.

It says Reynolds was blocked after posting video of Barnett at a Black Lives Matter rally in May of last year and tagging him in the Facebook post.

The lawsuit argues Reynolds’s First Amendment rights were violated because he was denied the right to comment, or even view, information available only on the mayor’s Facebook page.

