AC’s annual Golf Classic to raise funds for Teachers’ Treasures

Photo of AC's Golf Classic tournament. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Happening Monday, hitting the links for a good cause.

Players will hit the golf course as part of AC’s annual Golf Classic.

The annual tournament raises money for Teachers’ Treasures.

Teachers’ Treasures donates school supplies to teachers of at-risk students in Marion County.

A number of items are currently up for bid as part of the silent auction, including a signed Peyton Manning jersey and IU-Purdue football tickets.

To view the other items up for bid, click here.