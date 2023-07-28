ACTION Health Center offering walk-in sports physicals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In August, students can get a low-cost sports physical through the Marion County Public Health Department’s ACTION Health Center.

Sports physicals will be offered for $10 on a first come, first served basis during four special walk-in clinics during 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on the following days:

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Wednesday, Aug. 30

The ACTION Health Center, located at 2868 North Pennsylvania Street, offers primary care and other medical services to children and young adults from birth up to age 26.

Dr. Millicent Moye, director of the ACTION Health Center, says that sports physicals are important because they screen for serious medical conditions that would prevent a youth from participating. A sports physical also provides an opportunity for doctors to discuss the issues of safety and mental health.

“We always ask about the types of sports they are playing, which determines the safety specifics,” said Dr. Moye, “For example, in ice hockey, we talk about wearing helmets and dental protection. The same goes for football. We also ask students mental health questions such as feelings of depression and anxiety, about feeling safe at home, and about bike and water sports safety.”

The ACTION Health Center encourages parents to attend games and monitor their child for any signs of any health issues. Concussion awareness is critical for sports that have a lot of body contact.

Anyone interested in the sports physicals or special walk-in clinics can contact the ACTION Health Center at 317-221-3400.