Activist using ‘Tenderness Tour’ to raise funds, change lives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Child violence prevention activist Richard Propes has begun a 571 lap wheelchair roll around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis.

Propes is a spina bifida survivor, double amputee and travels in a wheelchair.

The feat will take him between 2-3 days and he hopes to raise $1,000 for anti-violence groups in Indiana.

This week’s event marks Propes’ 30th and final “Tenderness Tour.” The first in 1989 included a 1,000 mile, 41-day roll around Indiana in search for Hoosiers with a heart.

“I’ve grown up with a lot of abuse and violence and I wanted to go out and really find if there were really good people in the world so I came up with the word ‘tenderness,’” said Propes. “And so I left Indianapolis with $20 in my pocket, a backpack on my wheelchair, and I traveled alone for 41 days.”

Propes said he never went without a place to stay or a meal, and remembers being surrounded by Hoosier hospitality.

Propes was diagnosed with spina bifida as an infant and was not expected to survive childhood. He has lived decades longer than anticipated and is using his life and capacity for kindness to inspire others.

His goal is to end child abuse and violence in Indiana. This week’s 571 lap event will honor 571 children who died as a result of violence in Indiana since 1989, according to Propes’ research.

Ten organizations tackling community violence will benefit from this “Tenderness Tour” fundraiser.

To learn more about this year’s tour and previous tours, visit Richard Propes’ website.