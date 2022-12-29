Local

Actor Kirk Cameron reads new book at Indianapolis Public Library

People listen as Kirk Cameron reads his new book, "As You Grow" at the Indianapolis Public Library Thursday morning. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crowd of thousands packed into the Indianapolis Public Library in order to hear Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron read his new book, “As You Grow.”

The reading comes just a week after Cameron claimed in an open letter that he was denied a story hour based on his skin color and the religious beliefs included in his book. The library refutes these claims, saying they do not “discriminate based on race, religion, or any other protected status when considering these partnerships,” in a statement to News 8.