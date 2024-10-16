Actors Theater of Indiana presents free musical twist on ‘The Maltese Falcon’

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Imagine Humphrey Bogart singing in a musical adaptation of the 1941 classic, “The Maltese Falcon.” That’s exactly what audiences can experience this weekend at the Actors Theater of Indiana’s Lab Series.

The theater company is offering a free stage reading of “The Maltese Falcon: A Musical Nightmare,” a comedic reimagining of the iconic film noir. Michael Blatt, the show’s director, sat down to discuss the unique production.

“The Lab Series is an opportunity for the theater to help develop new musicals,” Blatt explained. “It takes about 10 years to bring a musical to Broadway, and this is the first step. We’ll see how audiences react to the script, songs, and how the actors interpret the material.”

The Actors Theater Lab Series focuses on developing new work, with “The Maltese Falcon: A Musical Nightmare” being one of its latest projects. While the original film is known for its serious tone and dramatic performances, Blatt says the musical offers a surprising twist.

“It’s a comedy, believe it or not,” Blatt said. “With nods to the film noir genre, this production takes place in the lead character’s nightmare, so reality is skewed at times. It’s his perception of things, and in his dream, he can sing.”

Blatt said early versions of the musical attempted to stay true to the source material but struggled. The creative team ultimately decided to play up the comedic elements, resulting in a lighter, more surreal experience.

“You watch the original movie, and it’s very serious,” Blatt said. “But in this version, it’s a delightful, silly afternoon that’s completely unexpected.”

The staged reading will be held at the Clay Public Library in Carmel on Saturday at 2 p.m.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Blatt said. “And it’s a hilarious show.”

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. For more information on the event, click here.