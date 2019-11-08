Adopted daughter at center of Indiana neglect case speaks to Dr. Phil

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The adopted daughter at the center of a neglect case in Indiana that made international headlines is telling her side of the story for the first time.
Natalia Barnett appeared on Dr. Phil Thursday for an interview.
Her adopted parents, Kristine and Michael Barnett, are currently charged with neglect and accused of abandoning her in a Lafayette apartment in July of 2013.
Until now, News 8 has not reported Natalia’s name because of questions about her age.
Back in 2012 a Marion County judge legally changed her age from eight to 22. That would make her nearly 30 years old now.
But Natalia says that’s not true. She says she is 16 years old.
Michael and Kristine Barnett have said Natalia posed a threat to their family and have called Natalia’s adoption a scam, saying she was an adult all along.
Natalia denies those allegations and described the moment she found out she was going to be left behind.
“I was confused,” said Natalia.
A gag order is currently in place for Kristine and Michael Barnett. Last week that order was expanded to include Natalia.
The jury trial for Michael and Kristine Barnett is scheduled for January 28 in Tippecanoe County.
Previous coverage
- Parents accused of abandoning adopted child in apartment; mom says it’s a ‘scam’
- New evidence raises more questions in bizarre child neglect case
- Warrants issued for Indianapolis parents accused of abandoning adopted daughter
- Lawyer says couple accused of abandoning adopted child were victims of fraud
- Mother accused of adopting child, fleeing to Canada, turns herself in
- Former neighbor, friend offers glimpse of adopted daughter at center of neglect case
- Parents accused of leaving adopted daughter, moving to Canada appear in court
- Father in neglect case wants release of adopted daughter’s mental health records
- Michael Barnett files for neglect charges to be dropped
- Mother accused of abandoning adopted daughter asks to leave Indiana