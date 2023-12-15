Adult, 2 children rescued from Noblesville apartment fire

Noblesville fire engines at the scene of an apartment fire on Dec. 15, 2023. Fire crews rescued two children and an adult who were trapped inside a burning apartment. (Provided Photo./Noblesville Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters rescued two small children and an adult from a burning apartment Friday morning in Noblesville.

Around 5 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers received a call for help from someone trapped in a first-floor apartment at Noble Manor. That’s an apartment complex near Cumberland Road and State Road 38.

Fire crews entered the apartment and were immediately confronted with thick smoke and heavy fire, the Noblesville Fire Department said in a release.

Firefighters and officers from the Noblesville Police Department worked together to help an adult through a window at the back of the apartment building.

At the same time, other firefighters entered the front of the building and rescued a 5-year-old and 3-year-old who were trapped inside the apartment.

Crews quickly brought the flames under control, limiting damage to the kitchen area.

The adult and two children were checked at the scene for possible smoke inhalation, treated, and released. No other injuries were reported.

“Due to the damage, the family is temporarily displaced. In coordination with NobleAct officers and the Noblesville Trustee’s office, NFD personnel secured a place for the family to stay,” the fire department said in a release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department credits the apartment’s smoke detectors with alerting residents to the fire.

“Working smoke detectors save lives by providing early warning of the dangers of fire. NFD provides no-cost smoke alarms, installation, and battery replacements to residents.”

Anyone who needs help with smoke detectors can contact the Noblesville Fire Department at NFDscheduling@noblesville.in.us or call 317-776-6336 ext. 1413.