Adult dies, another seriously hurt in 5-vehicle crash on I-465 near West 82nd Street

Traffic is diverted off I-465 northbound lanes at the West 82nd Street exit after a five-vehicle crash killed at least one person Thursday night in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation Traffic Cameras)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An adult died and another was seriously injured in an I-465 crash Thursday night that involved four cars and a semitractor-trailer, the Indiana State Police says.

The crash happened sometime before 7 p.m. Thursday on the northbound lanes of I-465 just north of the West 82nd Street interchange. That’s on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The interstate was closed shortly after the crash; it remained closed at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators think backed-up traffic was stopped on the interstate when one of the five vehicles rear-ended the others.

Several other people received minor injuries.

No additional information about the people involved or their vehicles was immediately available Thursday night.

Initially, police had thought the person who died was a juvenile.