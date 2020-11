Adult sent to hospital after accidentally being shot by child in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An adult in Hendricks County has been accidentally shot by a child, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO says the shooting occurred around 9 a.m. in the 6000 block of West U.S. 36.

The adult was in serious condition when first responders arrived and has been taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

No other information has been released.