Advocacy groups react to Supreme Court decision striking down abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anti-abortion and abortion-rights groups from around the state reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision striking down abortion rights.

“The Court’s action in dismantling nearly 50 years of reproductive rights will have a devastating effect on this country, particularly survivors of sexual assault and human trafficking. It is undeniably cruel that in some states, women and girls who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest will be further traumatized by carrying the child of their rapist,” Beth White, CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking said.

Indiana Right to Life said the ruling is a chance for Indiana to craft it’s own abortion laws without fear of the law being struck down by a federal court.

“This ruling is a tremendous victory. It really gives the potential for saving millions of lives,” CEO of Indiana Right to Life, Mike Fichter said.\

Fichter said there is more information out there to educate pregnant women than was available in 1973, when Roe vs. Wade became law.

“We know more about unborn babies in the womb than at any other time in all of human history. Quite frankly, there are so many more services available for pregnant mothers,” Fichter said.

Bloomington Based All-Options provides support for women who are pregnant or just need parenting advice. The organization also runs an abortion fund which it intends to keep doing despite the high court’s ruling.

“We are here no matter what. We are not going anywhere. We are going to continue to support folks in this state who are trying to access care. This ruling is catastrophic and dangerous. It places undue

burden on the people who are the most marginalized,” Program Manager Dr. Paulina Guerrero said.

Two rallies are planned Saturday morning at the Statehouse beginning at 11:00 am. One is hosted by Right to Life Indianapolis and the other by the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.