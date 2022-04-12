Local

Advocates spread awareness to improve maternal health and equity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Black Maternal Health Week, which aims to recognize the struggles and disparities some black women face with pregnancy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 700 women die each year in the United States due to pregnancy or delivery complications. Even more alarming are the racial and ethnic disparities that exist in pregnancy-related deaths. The CDC says black women die at a rate three times higher than white mothers.

There are a number of reasons why pregnancy can be rough for black women, regardless of education or income level. The CDC states some contributing factors include quality in healthcare, underlying chronic conditions like preeclampsia, structural racism, and implicated bias.

Tieree Reed, the current titleholder of Mrs. Central Indiana 2021, is using her voice to tackle issues of black maternal mortality locally.

As the founder of Shades of Becoming A Mom, a non-profit organization that provides resources, guidance, and support to primarily black women grieving the loss of a baby in pregnancy or infancy.

Throughout the week of April 11-17, SBM is hosting its free online Race Equity Maternal Conference.

Tuesday is a round table discussion about the role of Doulas, a person who provides emotional support during pregnancy and childbirth, with a live Q&A.

To RSVP for this event and other discussions this week, click here.