Aerosmith postpones farewell tour for second time, including Indianapolis concert
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame classic rock band Aerosmith announced Friday it has postponed its currently scheduled “PEACE OUT” shows to sometime in 2024, including the Indianapolis concert.
The news comes after the first postponement made earlier in September after band leader singer Steven Tyler sustained vocal chord damage during his performance in New York on Sept. 8.
After weeks of resting his voice, Tyler is still not cleared to perform, stating his vocal injury is more “serious than initially thought.”
The rock band broke the news to fans on Facebook:
“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.
He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.
As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.
“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” – Love, Steven
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.”
Aerosmith
According to the band’s PEACE OUT tour schedule, 23 shows were left in 2023, including their scheduled performance on Oct. 29 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
List of 2023-2024 scheduled shows that have been postponed
- Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
- Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena
- Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
- Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL at Amerant Bank Arena
- Oct. 23 – Austin, TX at Moody Center ATX
- Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO at Enterprise Center
- Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
- Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
- Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
- Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha
- Nov. 13 – Saint Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
- Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
- Nov. 19 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena
- Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT at Delta Center
- Nov. 25 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
- Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena
- Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center
- Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose
- Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center
- Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center
- Dec. 31 – Boston, MA at TD Garden
- Jan. 4, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH at Heritage Bank Center
- Jan. 7, 2024 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
- Jan 10, 2024 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
- Jan. 13, 2024 – Knoxville, TN at Food City Center
- Jan. 16, 2024 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center
- Jan. 19, 2024 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
- Jan. 23, 2024 – Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center
- Jan. 29, 2024 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
- Feb. 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL at United Center
- Feb. 17, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- Feb. 26, 2024 – Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena
- Feb. 29, 2024 – Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
New dates are expected to be released at a later time.