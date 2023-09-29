Aerosmith postpones farewell tour for second time, including Indianapolis concert

FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith, perform on Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate their 50-plus years of being together. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday, May 1, 2023 the dates for their farewell tour called “Peace Out” starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame classic rock band Aerosmith announced Friday it has postponed its currently scheduled “PEACE OUT” shows to sometime in 2024, including the Indianapolis concert.

The news comes after the first postponement made earlier in September after band leader singer Steven Tyler sustained vocal chord damage during his performance in New York on Sept. 8.

After weeks of resting his voice, Tyler is still not cleared to perform, stating his vocal injury is more “serious than initially thought.”

The rock band broke the news to fans on Facebook:

“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more. “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” – Love, Steven All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.” Aerosmith

According to the band’s PEACE OUT tour schedule, 23 shows were left in 2023, including their scheduled performance on Oct. 29 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

List of 2023-2024 scheduled shows that have been postponed

Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL at Amerant Bank Arena

Oct. 23 – Austin, TX at Moody Center ATX

Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha

Nov. 13 – Saint Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT at Delta Center

Nov. 25 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose

Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

Dec. 31 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

Jan. 4, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH at Heritage Bank Center

Jan. 7, 2024 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

Jan 10, 2024 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 13, 2024 – Knoxville, TN at Food City Center

Jan. 16, 2024 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

Jan. 19, 2024 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23, 2024 – Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center

Jan. 29, 2024 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL at United Center

Feb. 17, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

Feb. 26, 2024 – Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena

Feb. 29, 2024 – Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

New dates are expected to be released at a later time.