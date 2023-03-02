AES Indiana: Winter disconnection moratorium ends March 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Electricity provider AES Indiana is reminding customers that Indiana’s winter disconnection moratorium period ends on March 15.

In an announcement Thursday, AES urged customers to “take action quickly by making a payment arrangement and/or applying for financial assistance before the moratorium ends.”

AES says there are several payment options and programs to help customers manage costs:

Budget Billing allows customers to pay the same amount for 11 months and then settle the difference on the 12th month.

allows customers to pay the same amount for 11 months and then settle the difference on the 12th month. Short and Long-Term Payment Extensions can be requested online at aesindiana.com or by calling the automated system at 317.261.8222.

can be requested online at aesindiana.com or by calling the automated system at 317.261.8222. Preferred Bill Date is offered for AES Indiana customers who want a due date that best matches their paydays.

There are also assistance programs for customers who are having trouble paying bills:

Energy Assistance Program (EAP) is a government program that runs from October through May. Customers must meet the income guidelines to qualify.

is a government program that runs from October through May. Customers must meet the income guidelines to qualify. Winter Assistance Fund runs from December 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022, for Marion County residents. Customers must meet the income guidelines to qualify. The Winter Assistance Fund helps those who cannot afford heat and electricity but do not qualify for the government’s Energy Assistance Program.

runs from December 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022, for Marion County residents. Customers must meet the income guidelines to qualify. The Winter Assistance Fund helps those who cannot afford heat and electricity but do not qualify for the government’s Energy Assistance Program. Power of Change is AES Indiana’s emergency relief fund that is available thanks to donations from AES Indiana and its customers.

Customers can find help on payment and assistance programs at aesindiana.com/payment-and-billing-options and aesindiana.com/payment-assistance.