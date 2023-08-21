AES Indiana provides tips to reduce energy use during summer heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temps soaring into the 90s this week, AES Indiana has a few tips on how customers can reduce energy use.

AES says they are prepared to meet the increased demand this week as a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service through midnight Thursday.

Below are a few tips for customers to reduce energy use, save energy and money during this time:

Turn air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Keep curtains closed during the day on the sunny side of the house.

Make sure cooling vents are open and unobstructed.

Avoid using unnecessary appliances.

Use ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers during off-peak hours, 5-10 PM, after the hottest part of the day.

Minimize your use of electricity when everyone else is, between the hours of Noon-6 PM.

Grill outdoors rather than using indoor stovetops or ovens.

AES Indiana says the company “will suspend all residential suspects Monday-Thursday and review Friday as temperatures begin to drop.”