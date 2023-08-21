Search
AES Indiana provides tips to reduce energy use during summer heat wave

(Provided Photo/AES Indiana)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temps soaring into the 90s this week, AES Indiana has a few tips on how customers can reduce energy use.

AES says they are prepared to meet the increased demand this week as a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service through midnight Thursday.

Below are a few tips for customers to reduce energy use, save energy and money during this time:

  • Turn air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature.
  • Turn off unnecessary lights.
  • Keep curtains closed during the day on the sunny side of the house.
  • Make sure cooling vents are open and unobstructed.
  • Avoid using unnecessary appliances.
  • Use ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers during off-peak hours, 5-10 PM, after the hottest part of the day.
  • Minimize your use of electricity when everyone else is, between the hours of Noon-6 PM.
  • Grill outdoors rather than using indoor stovetops or ovens.

AES Indiana says the company “will suspend all residential suspects Monday-Thursday and review Friday as temperatures begin to drop.”

