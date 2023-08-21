AES Indiana provides tips to reduce energy use during summer heat wave
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temps soaring into the 90s this week, AES Indiana has a few tips on how customers can reduce energy use.
AES says they are prepared to meet the increased demand this week as a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service through midnight Thursday.
Below are a few tips for customers to reduce energy use, save energy and money during this time:
- Turn air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature.
- Turn off unnecessary lights.
- Keep curtains closed during the day on the sunny side of the house.
- Make sure cooling vents are open and unobstructed.
- Avoid using unnecessary appliances.
- Use ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers during off-peak hours, 5-10 PM, after the hottest part of the day.
- Minimize your use of electricity when everyone else is, between the hours of Noon-6 PM.
- Grill outdoors rather than using indoor stovetops or ovens.
AES Indiana says the company “will suspend all residential suspects Monday-Thursday and review Friday as temperatures begin to drop.”