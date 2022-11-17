Local

AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season.

Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you.

She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they request immediate payment, or try to make you purchase a prepaid card to make a bill payment,” Young said.

Another scam AES has seen is when a scammer says you have overpaid the utility company and they need to refund you.

“There’s a trick there where they’re trying to get people’s banking information and personal information,” Young said.

In 2022, over $1 million was robbed from customers in utility scams.

Attorney General Todd Rokita released a statement that said the colder months makes Hoosiers a target for these scams.

“Scammers show up at your house unexpectedly to supposedly make needed repairs to equipment such as gas meters — and saying you must pay on the spot to keep the heat on,” Rokita said.

Tips to not get scammed:

Young said AES will not recommend a specific payment method. Do not purchase prepaid cards to make a bill payment if asked to by individual or company. Do not give out your personal information. If a utility company calls you they will already have your specific information related to your billing account.

If you think you’re being scammed you can report them to your utility company and the Attorney Generals office.