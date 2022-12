Local

AES Indiana with more than 9,500 out of power due to large outage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana has experienced a large outage on the east side of Indianapolis. There are currently 9,533 customers without power.

According to AES Indiana, crews are on-site working quickly and safely to get power restored.

There is no known incident at this time.

The location of the outage is near east 30th Street.

AES Indiana is experiencing a large outage on the east side of Indianapolis. There are currently 9,533 customers w/out power. Crews are on-site working quickly and safely to get your power restored. There is no known incident at this time. — AES Indiana (@AESIndiana) December 24, 2022