AES: Power outages could require ‘multi-day restoration effort’

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis’ electricity provider says a “multi-day restoration effort” may be needed after Thursday afternoon storms with strong winds and lightning knocked out power to about 67,000 customers.

As of 11:34 p.m. Thursday, 63,741 customers remained without power.

AES said its crews would be working overnight but that the “severity of damage caused by fallen trees and lightning could make this a multi-day restoration effort.”

Plus, as Storm Track 8 has reported, more severe storms are possible through Monday.

“With more storms headed to Central Indiana, customers could experience extended outage durations and are urged to have an emergency back-up plan in place,” AES said in a message shared on social media on Thursday night.

AES plans to use social media to provide updates.

The company’s website has a page that display where outages are happening.

The utility suggested customers check the safety page on its website for information how to deal with downed power lines, prepare an emergency kit, use a generator, keep food safe, and more.