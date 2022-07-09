Local

Affordable vacation option, Bloomington

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Erin White with, “Visit Bloomington” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about Bloomington as an affordable travel destination for a local vacation.

Bloomington has wide variety of foods, nature, and much more.

“We’ve got amazing global cuisine, over 80 international restaurants representing 20 different countries. If you’re looking to get your fix and not having been able to travel out of the country over the last couple of years, come down to Bloomington. Take in some great food,” White said.

Find out more about Bloomington and what the city has to offer by watching the interview above.

