Afghan mural exhibit unveiled at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City and state leaders unveiled a travelling mural exhibit Thursday morning at the Indianapolis International Airport.

It tells the story of the journey of 7,000 Afghan evacuees to Camp Atterbury in September.

The collaborative mural was created by Indianapolis-based muralist Tiffany Black along with Afghan artists and evacuees who were advocates for women’s empowerment in Afghanistan.

A total of 57 Afghan adults and children also contributed to the mural by helping to paint and providing artworks made during their stay at Camp Atterbury. The number 15 featured in the center of the work signifies Aug. 15, the date the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Black said, “So many across the world face war and violence. This mural tells the story of Afghans, what they experienced on Aug. 15 and what they continue to face today. It also offers a glimpse into the hearts and souls of displaced people everywhere, people who have traveled so far, who have overcome fear and countless obstacles and find the strength to build new lives after losing everything.”

The mural will be displayed in Civic Plaza at the airport through May. It will then travel across the nation to be displayed.