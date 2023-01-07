Local

African American librarians cancels July convention in Indianapolis in protest

An undated view of the Indianapolis Public Library-Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The National Conference of African Americans Librarians is pulling their national conference out of Indianapolis in response to the controversy around the local search of a new library CEO.

The convention was scheduled to be in Indianapolis in July. The group said in a news release issued Friday that the actions of the Indianapolis Public Library Board created an inhospitable location.

The conference will be in New Orleans in 2024.