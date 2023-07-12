AfroFest invites Hoosiers to experience African culture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In just three days, Hoosiers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a celebration of African culture at AfroFest.

Organizers of the event say it aims to provide cultural enrichment featuring African traditions, arts, music, dance, fashion, and cuisine.

The Indy Black Professionals are set to host the second edition of AfroFest on Saturday. The festivities will take place at the Park at the Phoenix, where attendees can delve into African heritage through music, food, and games.

The day’s program includes two DJs, who will mix a blend of contemporary African music and classics.

The event will also showcase a diverse array of vendors, featuring local artisans, businesses, and food providers. By bringing together cultural diversity and opportunities for networking, organizers say they aspire to empower and amplify black voices, challenging negative stereotypes.

A member of the organizing committee expressed the importance of changing the narrative surrounding the perception of black people.

“When I came to America, I noticed a lot of misconceptions about our culture. It’s crucial to foster a genuine understanding and dispel the misconceptions perpetuated by the media,” said Bunmi Akintomide, a committee member of Indy Black Professionals. “Our goal is to showcase the real African culture, including its food, dance, and educate people about our heritage.”

Akintomide added, “We want to raise cultural awareness beyond what is typically shown on television. It’s equally important for African Americans to know that there is a whole world out there, waiting for them to explore.”

AfroFest admission is $20, and the festivities will run from 6-10 p.m.