Agencies form effort to treat dogs, cats rescued from Indianapolis fires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department said Thursday it is launching a program aimed at helping animals.

The department is partnering with Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services and Noah’s Animal Hospital for the Domestic Animal Rescue Treatment Program. The program centers around dogs and cats rescued from house fires.

Rescued animals will be taken to a Noah’s location for treatment. All services will be free to pet owners for the first 48 hours. Treatments are being funded by Indianapolis Animal Care Services, the city’s animal control agency.

The fire department said Thursday that 15 animals have been treated so far.

The program is funded through donations to Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care. Donations have included ones from Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Inc., the fire-restoration service Michaelis Corp. and Glick Philanthropies.