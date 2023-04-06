Agencies join forces to help Hoosiers after tornado outbreak

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — For the first time, state and local agencies came together in one place Thursday to help people affected by Friday’s tornadoes in Whiteland and Sullivan.

Luckily, help isn’t just available around the neighborhood. More resources were put into a one-stop shop that’s making sure people get the help they need.

Jonathan Whitham, the chief of staff for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, said, “When we have major disasters and big events in Indiana we like to bring all of our state agencies together.”

At the one-stop shop, Whitham added, “A lot of these tables up front are state agencies and then what we have on the far side of the room are the volunteer organizations: Red Cross, Salvation Army, the Johnson County department of health.”

On Thursday, the groups were helping people replace important documents, such as birth certificates and vehicle registrations, lost in the debris. People also were offered short-term rental assistance and emergency hotel vouchers at two locations.

In addition, people can find mental health resources, long-term support from a case manager, and more.

The Whiteland site is at the Clark-Pleasant Community Schools Administration Building, 50 Center St.

The Sullivan site is at the new Sullivan City Hall, 32 N. Court St.

Mike Beaty was one of several families that came looking for help in Whiteland. “Might’ve been one of the lucky ones. My porch was gone. Part of my back porch was gone. Couple of windows were smashed and some shingles were missing, and there was a hole in the roof. A couple of spots. So, at least we all got out alive.”

Beaty says he’s worried about housing. “Hoping to get some time. We’ve got a big cleanup ahead and an adjuster coming by.”

So, he’ was working on getting an extension on his hotel visit. “You’re never sure about anything anymore, but it’s worth a shot. I’m having to go to work on top of it, and it’s hard to concentrate at work while this is going on and it’s just not the best time right now.”

These are some of the agencies participating at the two sites:

Indiana Department of Homeland Security

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Indiana Department of Insurance

Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Indiana Family and Social Services Administration

Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority

Indiana Department of Health

American Red Cross

Salvation Army

United Way of Johnson County (Whiteland only)

The two sites will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, and starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

Related coverage