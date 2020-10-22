Ahead of flu season, American Red Cross in need of donors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The American Red Cross says with the upcoming flu season and as the pandemic continues, they are in need of blood donors.

Thursday is the first of many opportunities to give blood ahead of the flu season.

The organization is holding blood drives for the next month across the state of Indiana.

They are in need of all blood types.

On Thursday, donors can give in Plainfield at the Shops at Perry Crossing and then nearly every day for the next month with a different city holding blood drives.

For more information and to see a full schedule of where you can give blood and when, click here.