Air Quality Action Day in effect Tuesday and Wednesday

WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: A commercial airline flies past the sun covered in haze made from smoke of Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

High levels of fine particles — microscopic pieces of dust, soot, liquid, and smoke — could build to unhealthy levels in the outdoor air in areas across the state, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management says.

When the fine particles are inhaled, they can settle deep in the lungs and lead to coughing and difficulty breathing.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, try to limit prolonged time outdoors, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with heart or respiratory conditions. A mask worn over the mouth and nose can help anyone who has to be outside.

Air quality and health graphic. (Photo by National Weather Service)

IDEM is encouraging these steps to help reduce the fine particles in the air:

Avoid burning wood

Reduce time outdoors

Combine your errands into a single trip

Don’t use “gasoline-powered snow removal equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles”

Don’t let your engine idle

Turn off your lights or set your thermostat to 70 degrees or below

Visit the IDEM website to learn more about Air Quality Action Days.