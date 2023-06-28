Air quality concerns close some Indy-area outdoor attractions

The outdoor portion of the Riley Children's Health Sports Legend Experience at the Children's Museum. The outdoor experience is closed on the morning of Wednesday, June 28, due to unhealthy air quality. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least two popular outdoor attractions in central Indiana are closed Wednesday due to air quality concerns.

Conner Prairie

Outdoor experience areas at Conner Prarie are closed for the day. Indoor areas and Adventure Camp will remain open. Conner Prairie expects the grounds to reopen for normal operating hours on Thursday.

Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience

The outdoor portion of the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legend Experience at the Children’s Museum is for at least Wednesday morning. Museum staff will monitor outdoor air quality to determine if the closure should extend into the afternoon.

This list will be updated as more closings are posted.