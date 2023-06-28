Air quality concerns close some Indy-area outdoor attractions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least two popular outdoor attractions in central Indiana are closed Wednesday due to air quality concerns.
Conner Prairie
Outdoor experience areas at Conner Prarie are closed for the day. Indoor areas and Adventure Camp will remain open. Conner Prairie expects the grounds to reopen for normal operating hours on Thursday.
Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience
The outdoor portion of the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legend Experience at the Children’s Museum is for at least Wednesday morning. Museum staff will monitor outdoor air quality to determine if the closure should extend into the afternoon.
This list will be updated as more closings are posted.