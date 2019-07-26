All-American Ribfest set to get underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Happening Friday, people will be gathering downtown to see who makes the best barbeque ribs.

It’s the All-American Ribfest as teams will be competing to bring awareness to a good cause.

Proceeds raised from the event will go to the Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch which mentors law future law enforcement, assists young witnesses and victims of crime and at-risk children.

In addition to the food, the fest, which is happening all weekend, will have some great live music and even some prizes.

News 8’s Randall Newsome headed down to check out the sights, sounds and tastes of the delicious fest.

For more information on the All-American Rib Fest, click here.