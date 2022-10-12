Local

Ghouls and goblins welcome at the annual Children’s Museum of Indianapolis haunted house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grab your little ghouls and head to The Children’s Museum Guild’s 58th annual haunted house at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Wicked games await those who enter the haunted house, which opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This year’s theme is Game Night Fright.

Families will meet the witch in her Decayed Arcade, where she will shrink unsuspecting guests into pawns for her creepy games. Visitors will then make their way through haunted spoofs of classic board games in each room of the haunted house.

“You can make your way through ginormous game pieces blocking your route, and navigate through the Delusional Dominoes just to battle the Wretched Rooks, and much more!” Molly Winkler, co-head witch, Children’s Museum Guild, said.

Each theme for the spooktacular haunted house is picked the previous September.

“It takes a long time planning and four weeks of building,” Sally Akers, co-head witch with the Children’s Museum Guild, said.

Little goblins and ghouls who scare easily are invited to visit the haunted house during Lights-On Hours, while those ready for a night of spooky suspense should wait for night to fall.

“During the day, it will be more of a trick-or-treat atmosphere for the younger kiddos,” Winkler said. “At night will be our frightening hours.”

The haunted house is open through Oct. 31 and is closed on Mondays.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 317-334-4000. Each ticket is $9.