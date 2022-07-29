Local

All Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies will now wear body cameras

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) –Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush has announced the launch of a new body-worn camera program.

As part of the program, deputies within the Sheriff’s Office will use the Motorola Solutions V300 continuous-operation body-worn cameras on service calls across all shifts.

The V300 body-worn cameras are a durable high-definition camera worn on the front of deputies’ uniforms that are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS-enabled. The V300 uploads the video and audio captured to a secure cloud-based site where videos can be reviewed.

“The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office welcomes the addition of this critical technology to our agency,” Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said. “We are confident that the use of body-worn cameras by our deputies will enhance safety, promote accountability, assist in prosecutions and provide a transparent unbiased view of interactions between our deputies and the community we serve.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office awarded the contract to Motorola Solutions last year following a competitive trial process. Since then, the Sheriff’s Office has been developing policy to support the program, as well as training officers on the use of the body-worn cameras.