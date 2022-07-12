Local

ALL IN Music & Arts Festival announces single-day ticket sales, daily artist lineups

A graphic showing the lineup for the ALL IN Music & Arts Festival planned for Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis.
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The organizers of the inaugural ALL IN Music & Arts Festival on Tuesday shared details on single-day ticket sales and unveiled the artist lineup for each day of the event.

The two-day music and culture festival is set for Labor Day weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

Single-day ticket sales

Single-day tickets are available for $99.50 through July 18. On July 19, the price will increase to $109.50.

Discounted two-day general admission tickets are available for $159.50 through July 19.

Two-day VIP options and camping tickets are also available.

Tickets can be purchased on the ALL IN website.

Daily lineups

The lineup for Saturday, Sept. 3 includes:

  • Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Portugal. The Man
  • The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of Widespread Panic, and many more
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • The Four Tops
  • The Rob Dixon Trio

The lineup for Sunday, Sept. 4 includes:

  • Cage the Elephant
  • John Fogerty
  • Death Cab for Cutie
  • The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more
  • Lucinda Williams and Her Band
  • Dawes

For additional information and a full artist lineup, visit the ALL IN website.

