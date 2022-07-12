ALL IN Music & Arts Festival announces single-day ticket sales, daily artist lineups

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The organizers of the inaugural ALL IN Music & Arts Festival on Tuesday shared details on single-day ticket sales and unveiled the artist lineup for each day of the event.
The two-day music and culture festival is set for Labor Day weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.
Single-day ticket sales
Single-day tickets are available for $99.50 through July 18. On July 19, the price will increase to $109.50.
Discounted two-day general admission tickets are available for $159.50 through July 19.
Two-day VIP options and camping tickets are also available.
Tickets can be purchased on the ALL IN website.
Daily lineups
The lineup for Saturday, Sept. 3 includes:
- Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Portugal. The Man
- The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of Widespread Panic, and many more
- Trampled by Turtles
- The Four Tops
- The Rob Dixon Trio
The lineup for Sunday, Sept. 4 includes:
- Cage the Elephant
- John Fogerty
- Death Cab for Cutie
- The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more
- Lucinda Williams and Her Band
- Dawes
For additional information and a full artist lineup, visit the ALL IN website.