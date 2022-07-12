Local

ALL IN Music & Arts Festival announces single-day ticket sales, daily artist lineups

A graphic showing the lineup for the ALL IN Music & Arts Festival planned for Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The organizers of the inaugural ALL IN Music & Arts Festival on Tuesday shared details on single-day ticket sales and unveiled the artist lineup for each day of the event.

The two-day music and culture festival is set for Labor Day weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

Single-day ticket sales

Single-day tickets are available for $99.50 through July 18. On July 19, the price will increase to $109.50.

Discounted two-day general admission tickets are available for $159.50 through July 19.

Two-day VIP options and camping tickets are also available.

Tickets can be purchased on the ALL IN website.

Daily lineups

The lineup for Saturday, Sept. 3 includes:

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Portugal. The Man

The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of Widespread Panic, and many more

Trampled by Turtles

The Four Tops

The Rob Dixon Trio

The lineup for Sunday, Sept. 4 includes:

Cage the Elephant

John Fogerty

Death Cab for Cutie

The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more

Lucinda Williams and Her Band

Dawes

For additional information and a full artist lineup, visit the ALL IN website.