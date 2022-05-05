Local

All IN Music & Arts Festival set for Labor Day weekend in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle City will host a new music festival over Labor Day weekend.

The All IN Music & Arts Festival is set for September 3 and 4 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. It will take place less than three months after another new music festival, WonderRoad, at Garfield Park.

“We’ve spent a lot of time crafting the All IN vision to create something very special for Indy. We’re building an annual destination festival that Indiana can be proud of,” Steve Sybesma, concert organizer, said in a statement.

Sybesma, who helped found Ruoff Music Center (then Deer Creek Music Center) in 1989, says capacity at the festival will be limited “to ensure an intimate and unforgettable first-year experience.”

The festival’s artist lineup will be announced soon.

Anyone who visits the All IN website and signs up for the official email list will be entered or a chance to win a VIP experience for two and will have access to an exclusive early bird ticket offer.