‘All Indiana Politics’ panelists recap 2023 local election results

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two members of the “All Indiana Politics” panel stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday with a recap of the 2023 local election.

Whitley Yates, director of diversity and engagement for the Indiana Republican Party, and Lara Beck, owner of Beck Communications Group, broke down the electoral race for Indianapolis Mayor.

Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett won a third term with 60% of the vote. Beck says a lot of things went right with Hogsett’s campaign.

“Well, I don’t think it was a terrible surprise. I think that Republicans have been trying to replicate the Greg Ballard victory of 2007 for a number of years, but I think Joe Hogsett really presented a compelling narrative about why he should be re-elected to a third term. And I think they ran a great campaign.”

Yates says that voters were “unenthused” voting for Hogsett.

“I don’t think that voters were enthused to vote for Hogsett, and that is disappointing. I don’t think that he’s led the city in a way that has been beneficial. However, the voters have spoken and that is who they want to lead them into the next four years. I have to respect it.”

Hogsett’s Republican challenger, Jefferson Shreve, told News 8 on Tuesday night that he’d like to serve the community as a private citizen.

Both also discussed the outcome of the Carmel mayoral race where Republican Sue Finkam was the winner.

Lawrence county voters made history with their first ever black mayor. Democrat Deborah Whitfield won against Republican Deputy Mayor Dave Hofmann and will succeed Mayor Steve Collier.

