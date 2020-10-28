All INdiana Politics special to look at key national, local issues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday night, All INdiana Politics brings you a bipartisan perspective on key national and local issues.

WISH-TV is airing the one-hour special edition at 6 p.m.

It will feature guests former National Democratic Committee chair Donna Brazile and the former head of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele.

The special is all brought to you all in part by the Indianapolis Urban League.

Tony Mason, the CEO and president of the Indy Urban League, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

He talked about what he believes in the goal of the special, what special insight Brazile and Steele bring to the special and about some of the issues.

WISH-TV’s Brooke Martin and Phil Sanchez will host Wednesday’s special.