All lanes of EB I-70 closed east of Spiceland due to semi crash

NEW LISBON, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving two semitrucks has closed all lanes of eastbound I-70 near New Lisbon.

The crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. between Wilbur Wright Road and Potter Shop Road, eight to 10 miles east of Spiceland near the town of New Lisbon, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

One of the trucks involved in the crash was on fire, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan.

“Interstate 70 eastbound at the 133-mile marker is currently shut down as troopers from the Pendleton District are assisting Henry County Sheriff’s Office with a crash with injury involving two semis. One semi is currently fully engulfed in flames,” Keegan wrote.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and has reached out to Indiana State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for more information.