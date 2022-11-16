Local

All lanes of EB I-70 closed near Mt. Comfort Road; 1 lane of WB I-70 now open

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound I-70 are closed at Mt. Comfort Road while crews repair a concrete barrier that was damaged in an earlier crash, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The closure could last three to four hours, INDOT’s Kyleigh Cramer tells News 8.

If the work is completed quickly, the closure will be shorter, Cramer says.

Traffic will be diverted off of the interstate at the Greenfield exit.

The concrete barrier, which separates eastbound and westbound traffic in the construction zone, was hit by a semitruck at around 6:30 a.m.

The semitruck pushed the concrete barrier across the westbound lanes of I-70, causing delays in an area where police were responding to a different crash, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

Crash cleanup and issues with the concrete barrier caused lane closures on westbound I-70. As of 9:30 a.m., one lane of the interstate was open to traffic.

