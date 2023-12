All lanes of I-65 SB opened near Lebanon after Thursday morning crash

All lanes of I-65 southbound between Blubaugh Avenue and County Line Road (7 miles north of Lebanon) will be closed for several hours due to a crash. (Provided Photo/INDOT West Central)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of I-65 southbound near Lebanon will be closed for several hours due to a crash, INDOT says.

All lanes of I-65 southbound between Blubaugh Avenue and County Line Road, which is 7 miles north of Lebanon will be closed.

Police did not say if there were any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.