All lanes of NB I-65 closed at North Split due to overturned semi

An overturned semitruck is causing headaches for drivers who rely on northbound I-65 for their morning commute. I-65 northbound is closed at the North Split as a result. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An overturned semitruck is causing headaches for drivers who rely on northbound I-65 for their morning commute.

All lanes of northbound I-65 are shut down at the North Split and traffic is being diverted onto eastbound I-70.

Drivers who are trying to avoid the I-465 closure by taking the NB I-65 detour will need to find an alternate route.

The accident happened sometime after 4 a.m., just before the Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit. The overturned truck was on the right two lanes and part of the left lane, forcing drivers to drive on the shoulder to avoid the truck’s cab and emergency crews that were at the scene.

Cleanup is expected to take several hours. No word yet on if anyone was injured when the semi overturned.