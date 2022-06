Local

All lanes of SB I-465 back open after fatal crash near I-74 interchange

The scene of a fatal crash on southbound I-465 near I-74 on June 17, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-465 have reopened following a fatal crash at the I-74 interchange on Indy’s southeast side.

Police shut down traffic on southbound I-465 at around 4 a.m. Friday after a fatal accident near the ramp to I-74, just north of Beech Grove.

One person was killed in the crash, according to Indiana State Police.

Traffic is still backed up in the area.