All lanes of SB I-65 back open near I-865 following fatal crash

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 near the I-865 interchange reopened just before 10 a.m. Thursday after being shut down for several hours due to a fatal crash.
The closure extended from State Road 267 to the I-865 dogleg.
Just before 5:30 a.m., a truck headed south on I-65 near mile marker 129.4 hit a pedestrian who came out onto the roadway, a Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.
Investigators are working to identify the victim and do not know why the person was on the interstate.
The sheriff’s office tells News 8 that the truck driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.