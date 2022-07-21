Local

All lanes of SB I-65 back open near I-865 following fatal crash

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 near the I-865 interchange reopened just before 10 a.m. Thursday after being shut down for several hours due to a fatal crash.

The closure extended from State Road 267 to the I-865 dogleg.

Just before 5:30 a.m., a truck headed south on I-65 near mile marker 129.4 hit a pedestrian who came out onto the roadway, a Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.

Investigators are working to identify the victim and do not know why the person was on the interstate.

The sheriff’s office tells News 8 that the truck driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.