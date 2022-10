Local

All lanes of SB I-65 closed downtown near North Split

Traffic is backed up following a crash on southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 13, 2022. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis near the north split is closed Thursday morning because of a crash.

The interstate is closed between Central Avenue and College Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT expects the closure to last until at least 8:30 a.m.

Police have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was hurt.