All lanes of SB I-65 in Boone County back open after crash

Traffic moving on southbound I-65 near State Road 47 in Boone County, Indiana, on July 28, 2022. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 in Boone County reopened Thursday morning after being closed due to a crash.

At around 7 a.m., police shut down the interstate between County Road 650 North and State Road 47 for crash cleanup and investigation.

About an hour later, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said that the interstate was back open.