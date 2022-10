Local

All lanes of SB I-65 now open near North Split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis near the North Split reopened just before 9 a.m. Thursday after being closed for several hours due to a crash.

Polie shut down all lanes of I-65 between Central Avenue and College Avenue for at least thee hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

Police have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was hurt.