All lanes of WB I-465 closed at I-65 due to jackknifed semi

A jackknifed semi on WB I-465 at I-65 near Beech Grove on July 8, 2022. (Provided photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of westbound I-465 at I-65 just west of Beech Grove were closed Friday morning because of a jackknifed semi.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Traffic is backed up almost to I-74.

INDOT expects the closure to last until at least 10 a.m.