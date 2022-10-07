Local

All lanes of WB I-70 closed between SR 9 and Mt. Comfort Rd. in Hancock County

Dozens of vehicles sit on westbound I-70 in Hancock County, which was closed due to accident involving a semitruck on Oct. 7, 2022. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One section of westbound I-70 in Hancock County remains closed due to an accident involving an overturned semitruck, but a second section of the interstate near Greenfield has reopened after a three-car crash.

Overturned semi closes interstate near Mt. Comfort Road

All lanes of westbound I-70 remain closed near Mt. Comfort due to an earlier accident involving an overturned semitruck.

The accident happened sometime before 7 a.m. at mile marker 97.

Police have blocked all lanes of the interstate between State Road 9 and Mount Comfort Road, about three miles east of Cumberland.

One person was transported to the hospital, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8. The sheriff’s office did not say if this person was the driver or a passenger and did not provide an update on their condition.

INDOT is diverting traffic off of the interstate at mile marker 104.2, the exit for State Road 9.

Traffic on westbound I-70 is backed up for more than ten miles, with some cars sitting in the backup for more than two hours.

Drivers looking for a detour should be aware that U.S. 40 and State Road 9 are closed for the Riley Festival.

Interstate reopens near Greenfield exit after 3-car crash

Just before 8 a.m., police shut down all lanes of westbound I-70 just east of the Greenfield exit at mile marker 104 because of a crash involving three cars.

The interstate was closed between County Road North 400 East and State Road 9 for crash investigation and cleanup.

By 9 a.m., all lanes of westbound I-70 near the Greenfield exit had reopened.