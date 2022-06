Local

All lanes of westbound I-70 near Greenfield reopen after crash

The scene of a crash on westbound I-70 near Greenfield, Indiana, on June 22, 2022. (Photo provided by INDOT.)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of westbound I-70 near Greenfield have reopened following a Wednesday morning crash.

At around 7:45 a.m., police and fire crews were called to an accident on westbound I-70 near the Greenfield exit.

Police closed the interstate between State Road 9 and Fortville Pike for just over an hour for crash cleanup and investigation.

All lanes of the interstate reopened to traffic at around 9 a.m.