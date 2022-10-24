Local

‘All Options’ Pregnancy Resource Center says Bloomington Reproductive Health Care grants will help them serve the community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ‘All Options’ Pregnancy Resource center provides help to families no matter their decision surrounding a pregnancy. It will help with abortion care and contraceptives, provide resources for adoption or give diapers to those in need.

The organization says the new reproductive health care grants from the City of Bloomington will help provide care to more women in need.

Parker Dockray, the ‘All Options’ Executive Director said, “We are operating within compliance with the law in Indiana so right now it’s the same as before the ban was passed. We can provide financial support for people so we pledge to the clinics where they have their appointments. We can sometimes provide extra money to help with things like gas.”

The Bloomington-based group plans to apply for the new grants to help offset the additional costs associated with abortions.

Beth Cate, corporation counsel for the City of Bloomington said, “State law says that funds controlled by state or local governments can not be used for the performance of an abortion. We would expect grantees to comply with valid state, federal and local laws in their use of these funds.”

The ‘All Options’ team said it can use this additional funding for gas, bus tickets, or even a hotel room should someone need to travel for abortion care. Private donations would go towards the procedures.

“We have seen an amazing outpouring of support from individuals from Indiana and beyond donating to our hosier abortion fund,” said Dockray. “So however we are allowed to use that money we will use it.”

‘All Options’ also helps those looking at adoption or provides support through the Diaper Program to families in need.

“Demand for diapers is going up and up already. We see people struggling to get diapers on their kids and that causes a lot of related problems,” said Dockray. “If you can’t provide diapers for your kids you can’t send them to daycare. That means you can’t go to work then that means you can’t make money.”

Abortion procedures remain legal in Indiana into January when the Supreme Court will decide on the cases challenging the near-total ban across the state. ‘All Options’ said it is prepared to help Hoosiers seek abortion care over state lines and could use these grants for travel costs.